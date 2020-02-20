Geo Super telecasts matches live as PSL-5 begins today

KARACHI: The biggest even in the history of country’s cricket ‘Pakistan Super League’ season-5 will start from today (Thursday) on February 20. Reports said total six franchised teams -- Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultan will participate in the event that will last up to March 22. Pakistan’s first sports channel ‘Geo Super’ will telecast PSL inauguration ceremony and all the matches from the beginning to the end for the cricket lovers.

Meanwhile, ‘Geo News’ has also planned a cricket show ‘Jashn-e-Cricket’ to enthrall the cricket lovers at 11:05pm every night during the PSL and hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, Sikandar Bakht, Shahzad Iqbal, and comedian Ali Mir for the viewers’ entertainments. The show will present thorough analysis with Ali Mir’s entertainment acts. It is a big contest of small cricket (T20), in which the famous players of the cricketing world will participate.

The inauguration ceremony will start at 7:45pm in National Stadium Karachi, while the players and the teams are awaiting adventurous journey throughout the event. The inauguration ceremony has various entertaining programmes before the cricketing contest will begin as it has a 60 feet long stage for variety shows, including rock, folk, Bhangra, regional music along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Abrarul Haq, Sanam Marvi, Aima Baig, Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal will also perform in the inauguration ceremony.

All four vocalists, including Ali Azmat, Asim Azhar, Haroon and Arif Lohar, who has sung the official song of the PSL-5, will also participate in the event to entertain the people, while total 350 performers will participate in the event and later fireworks will also be displayed. The inauguration ceremony will conclude at 9pm and after that first match of the PSL-5 will be played between defending champion Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, the qualifying round of the event will be played on March 17, first elementary round will be on March 18 and second elementary round will be played on March 20, while the final will be played at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on March 22 (Sunday).