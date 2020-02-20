Marriage ceremonies: Home Dept orders implementation of one-dish, time limit

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department directed the officers concerned to strictly implement one-dish and time restriction during marriage celebrations.

The Home Department has directed the districts administration to implement the Marriage Act. The administration would take action against the people who violated the act. According to the act, firing in the air and display of fireworks on the occasion of marriages are forbidden.

Ban on sound system in parks near residential areas be ensured, Home Department directed the officers. British team: A three-member delegation of British High Commission visited PSCA, PPIC3 to secure first-hand insight of the faculty. The PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same.

The entourage was taken to the IC3 sections dealing in 15 operations, police dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.

"It is really commendable that state-of-the-art and latest equipment of international standards is being installed in the city for its security, surveillance and seamless monitoring round-the-clock."

The delegation members expressing their thoughts said, "This will instill sense of security amongst the investors and the business community.