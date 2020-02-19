69 held in crackdown

LAHORE :Lahore Police (Iqbal Town Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested 69 criminals and recovered five pistols, bullets, more than 6kg Charas, 110g heroin and 61 bottles of liquor.

SP Iqbal Town Division Captain ® Muhammad Ajmal had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Accordingly, Iqbal Town Division Police busted the gang and arrested its two members along with recoveries worth thousands of rupees from them. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the six criminals in its action against gamblers. Moreover, 10 proclaimed and target offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour fraud and other crimes were arrested. Iqbal Town Division Police also arrested 28 criminals for violating One Wheeling, Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, Loudspeaker and Tennant Acts.

ACCIDENTS: Twelve persons were killed and 1,062 others injured in 986 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

Around 604 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 458 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The majority involved motorbikes; therefore, effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.