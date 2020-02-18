Teachers protest tomorrow

LAHORE:Mutahidda Mahaz Asataza Punjab (MMAP) has announced holding a demonstration tomorrow (Wednesday) to protest the ever-increasing inflation and other issues faced by schoolteachers across the province.

In a press release, MMAP central leadership, including Hafiz Abdul Nasir, Hafiz Ghulam Mohyuddin, Rasheed Ahmed Bhatti and others observed that the government had increased salaries by 5 percent only whereas inflation had increased more than 30 percent so far owing to which it was becoming difficult even for the middle class to survive. They said even the prices of medicines were becoming out of the reach of the people. On issues related to schoolteachers, the MMAP leaders observed that regularisation of more than 20,000 teachers was pending while thousands of teachers were worried about their promotion to next grades for around two years now.

They criticised the schools department and the school education minister saying their teams were active on social media only to paint a rosy picture whereas the situation was quite worrisome for the teaching community. They announced holding the protest demonstration and a sit-in outside Punjab Civil Secretariat Wednesday.