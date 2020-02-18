PFF NC names Zainli its general secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has appointed Manizeh Zainli as General Secretary of the body with immediate effect.
According to PFF NC, Zainli has 15 years’ experience in top management. Meanwhile Haris Jamil Alam will continue with his role as Deputy General Secretary of PFF Normalisation Committee
