close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

PFF NC names Zainli its general secretary

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has appointed Manizeh Zainli as General Secretary of the body with immediate effect.

According to PFF NC, Zainli has 15 years’ experience in top management. Meanwhile Haris Jamil Alam will continue with his role as Deputy General Secretary of PFF Normalisation Committee

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports