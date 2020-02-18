PTI UK official reinstated after immigration row

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) two factions are involved in a dispute accusing each other of using influence at the top level to bend rules made to regulate overseas chapters.

Speaking to The News, three senior PTI leaders belonging to one group accused that Waleed Hussain, elected Secretary General PTI South West UK, has been illegally residing in the UK but has been reinstated as Secretary General PTI South West UK after an inquiry by the SCAD (Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline).

Few weeks ago, Waleed Hussain was deposed as secretary general PTI South West UK after members of his own party accused him of living in the UK illegally. He was asked to resign from his post in order to avoid further scrutiny but he refused resulting in a rift in the party. Waleed Hussain maintained that allegations against him were untrue and borne out of jealousy.

His case was investigated by PTI’s internal accountability commission known as SCAD which removed him from the post.

Hussain appealed against this decision to SCAD in Islamabad which was heard by Mr Salman Aftab (Chairman SCAD), Barrister Salman Hamid Afridi (member) and Air Commodore (retired) Naser Hamdani (member) collectively. A group within the elected body had complained against Waleed Hussain to the committee. A member of the group on condition of anonymity accused that Waleed Hussain has used his connections in the party to get himself reinstated.

The commission found that, “Mr Waleed Hussain has filed an appeal against the above said decision. He has also produced a copy of East London Solicitors, 732-High Road, Leytonstone, London dated 12 Feb 2020 in which they have confirmed that application of the appellant has been filed in the Home Office on 30-09-2019 for further leave to remain on the basis of being a spouse of a British citizen.”

The commission overruled the previous decision and reinstated Mr Waleed Hussain to the position of Secretary General PTI South West UK but this has not gone down well to other group of the party who believes that a person who was not a citizen of the UK should not hold an overseas party position.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity a central PTI leader in the South West region said: “I have given 19 years of my life for PTI for justice but what kind of a justice is this when someone influential, who has access to the top leadership, is being favoured by the party whilst ignoring the law abiding and passionate workers.”

Speaking to this correspondent, Waleed Hussain said that his matter had been resolved and he was reinstated based on the code of conduct on the party. When he was specifically asked about his current immigration status, Mr Hussain declined to further comment and said that his matter had been resolved. “I am legal and I have never violated any rules and PTI’s own accountability commission established facts and reinstated me. Those who are jealous of me have tried their best but failed.”