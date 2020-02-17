close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Beaconhouse School holds annual sports day

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Islamabad : The Beaconhouse School System, E-11 Branch, held the annual sports day here at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

The event started off with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by an ode to the country and a synchronised march past on the beats of a musical band.

PTI Senator Faisal Javaid, Beaconhouse (North) cluster director Safia Qasim and Islamabad Karate Federation senior vice-president Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz graced the event and gave away medals to the winners.

They encouraged children to actively participate in extracurricular activities besides focusing on studies.

The most intriguing aspect of the event was that the performances involved all schoolchildren. The karate, gymnastic, aerobic, tile breaking and self-defence performances left the audience awestruck and drew constant applause from the spectators.

As soon as the races began, the air was filled with the cheers for the Pre-Nursery-Grade 5 athletes.

Another entertaining event of the day was the parents' race. School head Sadia Chand said sports displayed a demonstration of self-control, coordination, self-confidence and motivation and that was evident throughout the event.

