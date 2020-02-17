close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Cops involved in kite flying suspended

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

LAHORE:The capital city police officer (CCPO) took action against the police officials involved in kite flying and suspended them immediately. According to the media reports, Constable Rizwan of Police Response Unit (PRU) and Constable Abdullah of PRU Samanabad uploaded the video of kite flying on social media. Upon being informed, the CCPO ordered the SP Operations Iqbal Town to take departmental action against the cops. Meanwhile, Kot Lakhpat police arrested two persons and recovered kites and kite string from their possession. Similarly, Shadbagh police arrested two kite manufacturers and recovered kites and kite string from their possession.

