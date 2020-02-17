Cops involved in kite flying suspended

LAHORE:The capital city police officer (CCPO) took action against the police officials involved in kite flying and suspended them immediately. According to the media reports, Constable Rizwan of Police Response Unit (PRU) and Constable Abdullah of PRU Samanabad uploaded the video of kite flying on social media. Upon being informed, the CCPO ordered the SP Operations Iqbal Town to take departmental action against the cops. Meanwhile, Kot Lakhpat police arrested two persons and recovered kites and kite string from their possession. Similarly, Shadbagh police arrested two kite manufacturers and recovered kites and kite string from their possession.