Pragmatism

This refers to the letter ‘New friends’ (Feb 14, 2020) by Danyal Hasan Khan. The writer suggests that Pakistan should not be bullied by the countries which do not support our stance on Kashmir. In my opinion this is a highly emotional viewpoint.

In my view, friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) need as much support from Pakistan as we do from them. None of these Muslim countries has ever threatened to abandon Pakistan. This is why Imran Khan visited Malaysia recently and has regretted not attending the Kuala Lumpur summit last year. Diplomacy is an art based on pragmatism rather on emotionalism.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston