Rabbani requisitions Senate body meeting to take up social media rules

ISLAMABAD: Senate former chairman and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has submitted a requisition to Chairman Senate’s Committee on Delegation legislation for convening the meeting to take the govt’s recently notified rules to control the social media.

In a requisition letter it was said to convene the meeting to take up the “Citizen’s Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020 notified by the govt on January 31.

Senator Raza Rabbani, while asking the chairman Senate’s Committee on Delegation Legislation, stated that government of Pakistan, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division and Ministry, on January 31, 2020 notified the rules called “Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020. He stated that the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications purports to draw its powers to draft the said rules under Clause (c) of the Sub-Section (2)(a) of Section 8, Sub-Section (1) of Section 54, Clause (a) (g) of Sub-Section (2) of Section 55 of Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganisation) Act, 1996 Section 35, 37, 48, 51 of ‘Provisional Electronic Act, 2016.’