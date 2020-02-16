8 civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike

JALALABAD: An air strike in Afghanistan has killed at least eight civilians, officials said Saturday, as the war-torn country prepares for a "reduction in violence" under a deal between Taliban militants and the United States.

The incident took place in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday when a vehicle carrying civilians was struck, according to Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor. "The target of the attack was Taliban militants who wanted to establish checkpoints on the road, but unfortunately civilians were hit," he said, putting the death toll at eight.

Talib Khan, a relative of the dead, said the victims had been driving home from a picnic when their truck was hit, killing everyone inside.