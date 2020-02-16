India terms Turkey’s IOK support ‘interference’

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday urged Turkey not to interfere in its internal matters while reiterating that Kashmir was its ''integral and inalienable'' part.

"India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,'' a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Commenting on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, ''We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region,' reports the international media.

The statement came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again raised the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) issue in Pakistan Parliament, vowing that Ankara will support Islamabad's stand as it was a matter of concern to both the countries.

“We will stick to our stance on the resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute through dialogue and peaceful means on the basis of justice and will also back the friendly country at the FATF,” President Erdogan said in his fourth address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

“Kashmiri brothers have been living under difficult circumstances over the years, but the recent unilateral steps of India have added to their woes and the situation there has become alarming. Depriving Kashmiris of their freedom and usurping their rights is not in anybody's interest,” he said.

“We once again demonstrated our country's sensitivity in this matter by defending Kashmir at the 74th United Nations General Assembly,” he added.

President Erdogan maintained that Kashmir problem could be solved only on just and equitable basis rather than through conflict and oppression and such a solution will serve the benefits of all parties.

He said Turkey will continue to stand on the side of justice, peace and solution through dialogue concerning the Kashmir dispute.

He said Turkey could see that the problems facing the Kashmiri brethren had become more severe with India’s recent unilateral steps.

“The resolution of this dispute lies not in oppressive tactics but it warrants justice. We feel for the Kashmiris the same way the Muslims of this region felt for us during the Khilafat Movement. The spirit of the Muslims of the sub-continent to get freedom is unforgettable and Turkey gives significance to Kashmir similar to that of Pakistan,” he said.