Transporter shot dead in Naval Colony

A transporter was shot dead in broad daylight in Naval Colony on Saturday.

Saeedabad SHO Iftekhar Ahmed said police mobiles rushed to the scene and shifted Haji Zafarullah Khan to the Civil Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During initial investigations, it was found that Zafarullah, a resident of Saddar, owned two public transport services, S-10 and Illyas Coach, and his office was situated in Naval Colony.

He left his office along with a colleague in his vehicle when four armed men riding on two motorcycles opened fire on him and fled.

Ahmed said the man received four bullet wounds in his upper torso. The attackers had used 30-bore pistol in the attack, the SHO explained, adding that four spent bullet shells were found on the crime scene and sent for forensic analysis.

The SHO said the case was being investigated from different angles, including target killing and personal enmity.

The police were checking the availability of CCTV cameras installed at nearby locations for the identification of the attacker, he added.

The deceased was an elder brother of Mehmood Afridi, the Karachi Transport Ittehad general secretary, and hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. After the murder , the leadership of the transport association staged a protest outside Zafarullah's residence. They demanded that the government immediately arrest the culprits involved in the killing.

A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.