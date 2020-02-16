Factory sealed, owner arrested for making fake food spices

MANSEHRA: The district Food Department on Saturday sealed a factory and arrested its owner for making fake food spices ingredients.

“We have seized over a hundred bags of fake food spices being packed in packets of popular national and multinational brands and arrested its owner,” Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, told reporters following the raids.

A joint team of police and district Food Department led by Sultan raided a factory near Circuit House area and seized a large quantity of fake chillies and other spices ingredients and arrested its owner Abdur Rahim.

“This factory is established at underground portion of multi-storey building and raid was carried out in morning just after its owner entered the building,” he said.

He said that packets, bottles of labels of national and multi-national companies were also seized in a large number in which fake food spices were packed and sold in markets not only in Hazara and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in Punjab province.

The official said such raids were part of an ongoing drive launched on the special orders of Minister for Food, Qalandar Lodhi, and director Food Department Zubair Ahmad against substandard and unhygienic foods in the district.

He said that the arrested accused would be produced before price control magistrate.