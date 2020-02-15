SDPI, NA sign agreement

Islamabad : The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Secretariat of National Assembly of Pakistan to provide research, capacity building and technical support to help the House evolve and perform effectively.

Tahir Hussain, Secretary National Assembly Secretariat and Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI on behalf of their respective organization have signed the MoU on Thursday here at National Assembly Secretariat office, Islamabad.

Both SDPI and Secretariat of National Assembly agreed for providing technical and research support to three National Assembly committees including Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Standing Committee on Climate Change and Parliamentary Committee on Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Munaza Hassan, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Climate Change, Sher Ali Arbab, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC), Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, Director, China Study Center, SDPI, Maryam Shabbir, Research Associate, SDPI and other dignitaries from both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI on the occasion said that parliamentary committees of National Assembly are considered as think tank of the parliament which help the house in making informed choices on specialized subjects that require deep knowledge and expertise.

He said under the agreement, SDPI is ready to provide all out support in further strengthening the parliamentary committees through building capacity and providing research and data for informed policy making.