Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

46kg ‘Charas’ recovered

National

February 15, 2020

SUKKUR: The Excise and Sindh Police have seized 46 kilograms of high quality ‘Charas’ in two separate operations against the drug smugglers.

Reports said the Excise Police stopped a truck at a check point in Kandyaro at National Highway near Naushahro Feroze and recovered as many as 40 kilograms ‘Charas’ during the search operation of the vehicle. The police arrested truck driver Qadir Shah, saying that a huge consignment of ‘Charras’ was being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi.

Respectively, Shahdadpur Police have arrested a wanted drug peddler identified as of Imran Buriro from Wapda Colony and recovered six kilograms ‘Charras’ from his possession. The police said the arrested criminal was a member of the inter-provincial drug mafia and as many as 12 cases were registered against him at different police stations.

