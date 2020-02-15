ICMAP signs MoU with Bahauddin Zakariya University

Multan: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) and the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi (BZU) hosted the ceremony at BZU in Multan.

President, ICMA Pakistan, Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi for his efforts in bringing both Institutes together and shared that Management Accountants are playing a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan through their contribution to the business community.

This collaboration with BZU will allow students of South Punjab region to join CMA Professional Qualification being offered by ICMA Pakistan. CMA Professional Qualification of ICMA Pakistan is highly in demand by employers of the region.

Also part of the ceremony were officials from ICMA Pakistan including Ms. Javaria Malik – Director MARCOM and Ms. Samina Kiyani – Deputy Director, Multan, ICMA Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shoukat Malik, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Business Administration, Prof. Dr. Rehana Kouser, Chairperson, Department of Commercen and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nauman Abbasi Director, Institute of Management Sciences were also present at the signing ceremony, on behalf of BZU.****