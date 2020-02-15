23 Indian fishermen held

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday arrested 23 Indian fishermen and impounded four boats after they were found violating territorial water limits of the country.

Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by PMSA officials, including Deputy Director General Headquarters, PMSA Commodore Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and mission incharge of the exercise, Commander Farooq.

PMSA officials said 23 crew members of the vessels were arrested during the exercise held on a tip-off about the presence of four fishing boats of Indians near Pakistan-India borders, Sir Creek, inside Pakistani waters.

They said the arrested crew members were apparently fishermen and were entering the Pakistani territorial waters for fishing, adding they were being further investigated to establish the identity of the apprehended Indians and the actual intent for operating into Pakistani waters.