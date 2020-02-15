CM Usman Buzdar praises Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir, support on FATF

LAHORE :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan shows the growing friendship between the two countries and the tour would further boost bilateral relations.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement, issued here Friday. He appreciated that both the countries were moving side by side in the journey of development and prosperity. Pakistan-Turkey relations have touched new heights in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and Turkey had consensus viewpoint on different regional and international issues and hearts of the people also beat in unison, adding that Turkey had sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial.

price hike: Usman Buzdar has ordered strict action against those responsible for artificial price hike in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that action against hoarders and profiteers should be continued without succumbing to any pressure and the officers should also go to the field for keeping a check on prices.

The sale of essential items should be ensured on fixed rates and legal process should be fulfilled by registering cases against hoarders and illegal profiteers, he added. He instructed the price control magistrates to check the prices of essential items on daily basis.

Those involved in price-hike were malefactors of society, as the law and line departments should play their role in stabilising prices of daily-use items, he added.

The CM stressed that the rights of consumers would be fully protected and added that the number of Kissan platforms had been increased from 82 to 92 in different districts to facilitate citizens.

Opp behind flour, sugar crisis: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the court has not dislodged the provincial government from the ownership of Ishaq Dar’s residence.

Talking to the media outside Ishaq Dar’s residence Friday, he said the PTI government has always honoured the court decisions.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had dedicated Ishaq Dar’s residence to the destitute segment of society instead of establishing a government office there. He said that on the removal of the stay order, the residence would again be converted into a shelter-home under the law.

Chohan said that Ishaq Dar committed corruption of Rs130 billion and played the role of front man for the Sharif family.

The court gave the stay order for the time being as a result of which shelter-home had been shifted to the nearby park. He said that Shahbaz Sharif was criticising the Punjab government because of services of Ishaq Dar for the Sharif family.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Sharif brothers had been disturbed as the provincial government had established shelter-homes for the poor.The Sharif Brothers were seeing conversion of Jati Umra into shelter-homes in future, the minister added.

Similarly, Zardari was also worried for his Zardari House in Islamabad.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were being criticised for their affection towards the poor.

The minister said that wife of Ishaq Dar lied to the nation that she was the owner of the property.He said there was a conspiracy hatched by the opposition for creating flour and sugar crises in the country. He said that 80 percent wheat had been stolen from the godowns of Sindh, which resulted in atta crisis there.