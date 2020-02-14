Kidnapped doctor recovered from Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A doctor, who was kidnapped in Bajaur, was recovered from Afghanistan, officials said. The CTD Malakand region, through a statement said Dr Abdul Jabbar had been kidnapped in December 2019 from his clinic in Bajaur tribal district. The doctor was recovered safe from Afghanistan and reunited with his family, the statement said.
