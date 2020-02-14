close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
B
Bureau
February 14, 2020

Kidnapped doctor recovered from Afghanistan

Peshawar

B
Bureau
February 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: A doctor, who was kidnapped in Bajaur, was recovered from Afghanistan, officials said. The CTD Malakand region, through a statement said Dr Abdul Jabbar had been kidnapped in December 2019 from his clinic in Bajaur tribal district. The doctor was recovered safe from Afghanistan and reunited with his family, the statement said.

