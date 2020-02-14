Women’s role in economic sustainability stressed

LAHORE:A conference entitled ‘Making Workplace Dignified’ held here Thursday under the patronage of Ombudsperson Punjab.

The conference aimed at creating awareness among working women about their workplace rights. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar graced the conference as chief guest. Addressing the conference, the governor said that Pakistan cannot achieve its economic sustainability without the inclusion of women in national affairs. He stated that in order to encourage women to work, it is the responsibility of the state to provide them with safe and comfortable environment. The government has taken serious steps in creating a feasible environments for females. He said we can only curb the menace of harassment if we encourage women to raise voice against it at their workplaces. Ombudsperson Punjab, Ruksana Gillani, also addressed the conference. She clearly demonstrated the role of the department. She stressed on the role by stating that a female who is a harassment victim will get immediate justice once she lodges a complaint to Ombudsperson. She stated that the management of the workplace needed to give enough confidence to their female employees that can protect them against harassment and if they are harassed then they should get enough confidence to come forward and take necessary actions by lodging a complain to Ombudsperson.

The floor was opened for a discussion by the panel which included Justice Nasira Javed, Mussarat Misbah and chairperson of standing committee for Status of Women Uzma Kardar who exchanged the ideas and discussion regarding creating a safe place for women at work. Ms Kardar addressed the audience by pinpointing the fact about giving the sole right to male majority in terms of decision making.