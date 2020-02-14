close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Journalist tortured to death

Lahore

The staffer of a daily newspaper was subjected to torture by unidentified suspects resulting into his immediate death in the Green Town police limits on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Zarrar Ahmad, a resident of D1 Township. The family told police that two unidentified persons barged into his house and looted cash and gold ornaments. They also subjected him to torture which proved fatal. Police have removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, a man was shot at and injured by two bike riders in Subzazar area on Thursday. The injured identified as Abdul Karim was sitting in the shop of his cousin when two armed bike riders shot and wounded him and rode away from the scene. Abdul Karim was shifted to hospital.

