14-year-old girl raped by shopkeeper

OKARA: A 14-year-old girl was raped by a shopkeeper at Bukhshu village on Tuesday. The girl went to the shop of Lakhu to buy some items, but the accused dragged her to an adjcent room and allegedly raped her. Ravi police have registered a case.

LECTURE AT UOO: A series of lectures on Responsible Citizenry started at the University of Okara here on Tuesday.

German scholar Peter Josef Boeck started the interactive session with the students of all departments for a week. The sessions would continue till Feb 18. The event is being organised by the varsity’s Director External Linkages Dr Syed Abdul Waheed. Dr Abdul Waheed told that Peter was an exceptional scholar and we were grateful to him for coming here and interact with our students. The purpose of these sessions was to train the students, he added. Peter Josef Boeck lauded the VC efforts to perk up the stature of the university through civil and academic infrastructure. He urged the faculty to contribute to their utmost to the wellbeing of their institution by producing quality research and preparing students to face the challenges of the world.

FIVE HELD: Police arrested five persons for staging a music and dance event at Irazi Bahar Shah village on Tuesday.

Reportedly, dozens of eunuchs performed dance. Later, the police raided and arrested Syed Ali Hasnain Shah, Riasat Ali, Shah Nawaz, Salman and Yasin. The police have registered a case.