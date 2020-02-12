close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

14-year-old girl raped by shopkeeper

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

OKARA: A 14-year-old girl was raped by a shopkeeper at Bukhshu village on Tuesday. The girl went to the shop of Lakhu to buy some items, but the accused dragged her to an adjcent room and allegedly raped her. Ravi police have registered a case.

LECTURE AT UOO: A series of lectures on Responsible Citizenry started at the University of Okara here on Tuesday.

German scholar Peter Josef Boeck started the interactive session with the students of all departments for a week. The sessions would continue till Feb 18. The event is being organised by the varsity’s Director External Linkages Dr Syed Abdul Waheed. Dr Abdul Waheed told that Peter was an exceptional scholar and we were grateful to him for coming here and interact with our students. The purpose of these sessions was to train the students, he added. Peter Josef Boeck lauded the VC efforts to perk up the stature of the university through civil and academic infrastructure. He urged the faculty to contribute to their utmost to the wellbeing of their institution by producing quality research and preparing students to face the challenges of the world.

FIVE HELD: Police arrested five persons for staging a music and dance event at Irazi Bahar Shah village on Tuesday.

Reportedly, dozens of eunuchs performed dance. Later, the police raided and arrested Syed Ali Hasnain Shah, Riasat Ali, Shah Nawaz, Salman and Yasin. The police have registered a case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar