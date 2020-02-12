PTI MPA asks Sindh govt to resolve issues faced by residents of industrial areas

Showing his concerns over unresolved civic issues being faced by the city’s industrial areas and the residents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi general secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi on Monday said the Sindh government had not spared much to destroy in Karachi’s industrial zones.

Afridi, who has been elected a constituency comprising the SITE Industrial Area, said that the fundamental rights of neither the working-class nor industrialists were being given.

Drawing the attention of provincial minister for industries and commerce Jam Ikram Dharejo towards the dilapidated roads, sewerage system, water shortages and provision of contaminated water to residential localities in the city’s major industrial areas, the MPA said that the residents were forced to drink water mixed with factories’ effluents.

He said that the industrial areas, including SITE, Landhi, Korangi, New Karachi, Pak Colony, and Super Highway, needed infrastructure development, and repaired dilapidated roads, sewerage lines and drainages.

He said Dharejo had been issuing statements regularly that were shocking. “It is the negligence of the ministry that chemically mixed water has been reaching the houses in residential localities in the industrial areas. The provincial government and related agencies are not playing their role.”

The PTI lawmaker said most of the roads in the limits of these industrial areas were in a dilapidated condition and they left a poor impression on foreign buyers who visited these factories. He demanded of the Sindh government to focus on the development of the city’s industrial areas and resolve their issues.