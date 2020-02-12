Japan firm eyes power sector

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) Ltd Japan called on Federal Minister and Privatisation Chairman Mohammedmian Soomro on Tuesday to show interest in the final bidding process of two RLNG-based power plants located at Haveli Bahadarsha and Balloki.

The delegation was led by GM Hisato Nakayama (Energy department), who said the company has started due diligence and was quite eager to participate in the process of final bidding of these two power plants.

Ministry of Privatisation has prequalified 12 companies for the privatisation of Haveli Bahadarsha and Balloki power plants. The delegation was briefed about the plants and their existing and future status, along with the current efficiency level. The delegates were also briefed about the power sector framework, organisational functioning, and prevailing energy scenario.

On a question, the federal minister said that one window facility arrangement existed for all independent power producers in the country, and the same would continue post privatisation. “The foreign investors are assisted and will be assisted in matters including dividends, taxation and other related subjects.”