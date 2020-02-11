Sindh govt to provide more land for SIUT’s expansion

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government will give more land to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) for its expansion and smooth functioning.

He said this while visiting the SIUT on Monday. Director SIUT Dr Adib Rizvi welcomed the information minister at the hospital. The government had been providing all kinds of support and assistance to the SIUT, and would continue to support in the future, the minister said. He said that he had come to visit the hospital on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Shah said that the chairman had directed that the provincial government to provide all the support to the management of health facilities in the province. Health and education had always been the preferences of the PPP-led Sindh government.

On the demand for more space, Shah assured the director SIUT that the Sindh government would soon provide more land so the hospital could function smoothly. He also assured to address all the other issues of SIUT on a priority basis. Dr Adeeb Rizvi thanked the provincial minister and presented him with a book on the occasion.