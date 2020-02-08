Usman Buzdar approves regularisation of WCLA contract employees

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Lahore Fort and reviewed the restoration project of Barood Khana. Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari briefed the chief minister about the project.

The chief minister appreciated the project of revamping of Barood Khana. A meeting was held under the chair of chief minister in Barood Khana, which decided to take further initiatives in the light of rules and regulations framed by judiciary for establishing restaurant in royal kitchen. The chief minister directed that next strategy for setting up of restaurant in royal kitchen would be devised according to the guidelines provided by judiciary, heritage board and UNICO.

Usman Buzdar also approved regularisation of contract employees of WCLA. The meeting decided to expand the scope of WCLA to the whole of the province and final approval would be given by Punjab Cabinet.

The meeting also approved 250 new posts for WCLA and 50 percent allowance for the regular employees of the authority and summary would be sent to finance department. The meeting also considered giving engineering and technical allowance to the engineers working in WCLA and a committee constituted under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary will present its final recommendations within 15 days. Proposal of upgradation of the post of Tour Guide from grade-7 to grade-12 was approved in the meeting. The meeting also approved notifying the committees to settle the matters of Walled City affectees.

A committee was constituted under the supervision of Law Minister Raja Basharat, comprising all the stakeholders, for reviewing the possibility of shifting the rim market to some other place. The committee will present its recommendations with timeline regarding shifting of rim market to another place and other allied matters within one month. Proposal of relocation of Archaeology Department’s Shahdara Complex to WCLA was also considered.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that scope of WCLA would be expanded to every city of the province and their historical buildings would be restored to their original form which would increase the beautification of cities besides promoting tourism.

Many cities of Punjab, including Lahore are of historic values and can play a vital role in promoting tourism, he added. The PTI government is working for the development of tourism sector on strong footings. The chief minister was informed during the briefing that Barood Khana was made armory during the British Raj and this building was a no-go area. WCLA worked day and night for the restoration of Barood Khana in its original shape. He was informed that all the buildings from Delhi Gate to Chowk Kotwali had been restored to their original shape. Restoration work of Bhatti Gate has been approved and soon work will be started on this project. There is need to shift rim market to another place. Around 115 wrecked buildings have been revamped while work is being carried out on the projects, including Dewan-e-Khas, Shah Jahanian Khawab Khan, Moti Masjid, Alamgiri Gate, Dewan-e-Aam, Dolat Khana Khas and Akbari Haham in Lahore Fort which comprise over an area of 40 acres. Project of restoration of Mir Chakar Azam Rind’s tomb in Okara has been started. Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari gave the briefing to the meeting regarding measures taken for restoration of walled city in its actual form as well as performance of the authority.

Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Heritage Conservation Board Mian Yusaf Salauddin, DG Walled City Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Law, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Information, head of special monitoring unit and concerned authorities attended the meeting.

TAKES NOTICE OF KITE-FLYING IN FAISALABAD

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of kite-flying incidents in Faisalabad and sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Faisalabad.

He directed to take legal action against those who showed negligence in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that despite the ban on kite-flying, such incidents were unbearable. He said that stern action would be taken against the responsible. He directed to ensure the strict implementation of kite flying ban and action should be initiated against those who are violating the law.