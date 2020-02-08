close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Cricket Centre clinch Tauseef Cricket trophy

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

LAHORE: Cricket Centre won the 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship after securing 54 points.Cricket Centre thus won trophy for the 3rd time.

In the League matches Cricket Centre had defeated leading clubs like Shah Faisal Club, Ludhiana Gym and Apallo Club. The prize distribution ceremony has held at the LCCA ground with PCB BoG member Shahraiz Abdullah Khan Rokhri as the chief guest.

Prizes winners: M Ilyas (Shahfaisal Club) best batsman, Saifur Rehman (Cricket Centre) best bowler, Ashar Ashfaq (Ludhiana Gym) and Ameer Hamza (Cricket Centre) best allrounders.

