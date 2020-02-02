Premier of ‘The Last Full Measure’ held in Karachi

Habib Paracha is in Pakistan for the premier of his latest film, ‘The Last Full Measure’, on which he worked as an executive producer. He is a Pakistani success story – an inspiration for all Pakistani filmmakers and his latest film is a testament to that.

On Friday night, a beautiful and star-studded film premiere was held in Neuplex cinema and US Consulate General in Karachi. Robert Silberstein and many stars of fashion, film, TV, media, showbiz and media gave a magnanimous touch to colourful premiere.

Ali Rehman , Momil Shiekh , Umaima Malik , Sarwat Gillani and many other celebrities watched the film and said ‘The Last Full Measure’ was a beautiful film that was rare in Hollywood. It’s not an action-packed film made with set pieces for the trailers. It’s not an overly played-out drama that uses war as backdrop. It’s the real-life story of a man who gave his all for his fellow troops and those men fighting tooth-and-nail to get him the honour he deserved.

Habib Paracha said that ‘The Last Full Measure’ is a story well told. It evokes the right emotions and manages to tell a difficult story about war, honour, courage, and valour. It accurately depicts the brotherhood that is forged in the battlefield and the great sacrifices that stem from it. It does a good job of doing justice to a war hero. It is an inspirational, emotional, heart rendering tribute to a great soldier and an honourable man and definitely a movie worth watching.

Habib Paracha is a Pakistani entrepreneur and film producer. He manages investments and strategy for the Paracha family office. The family has investments in mining, hospitality, real estate, sugar refining, ethanol production, finance, utilities, agriculture, publishing, film production and construction. Habib graduated from Boston University with a degree in Finance and Operations Management. Paracha is executive producer of four Hollywood films—The Trust, Terminal, Strive and The Last full measure.

The Last Full Measure is a film based on the true story of William H. Pitsenbarger, a United States Air Force Pararescueman, who saved 60 lives in a single battle before losing his own. For his valour, Airman Pitsenbarger was awarded the Air force Cross, which, according the soldiers whose lives he saved, was not enough for him. This movie is about the 32-year battle with the Pentagon bureaucracy these soldiers fought to get Pistenbarger the highest military honor in the United States: The Medal of Honor.