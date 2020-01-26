Polo: Diamond Paints in main final

LAHORE: Diamond Paints defeated Master Paints Black by 4-2 in the final to qualify for the main final of Battle Axe Polo Cup 2020 here at LP&CC ground on Saturday.

From Diamond Paints, Hissam Ali Hyder and Raja Arslan Najeeb played tremendous polo and banged in a brace each. From Master Paints Black, Manuel Eduardo Carranza and Raja Taimur Nadeem converted one goal each.

Master Paints Black started the semifinal with a field goal to take 1-0 lead, which couldn't last long as Diamond Paints fought back well and struck one to equalise the score at 1-all. The second chukker was also evenly poised as both the sides converted one goal each to square the things at 2-all. After that, the entire match was fully dominated by Diamond Paints, who played outstanding polo and put Master Paints Black under tremendous pressure, which helped them score one goal each in the third and fourth chukkers, thus won the encounter by 4-2 and also booked berth in the main final against FG Polo Team to be played today (Sunday) at LP&CC ground.

Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, players and families were present on the occasion and witnessed the high-quality polo on offer.