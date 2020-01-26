Quetta Gladiators vow to defend PSL title

LAHORE: Owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Omar has assured that his side would be playing “more responsibly” as the team is looking to defend their title in the PSL 2020.

Omar, in an interview with Geo.tv, said that the Gladiators have always played “exciting cricket” and promised to maintain the tradition in the 5th edition of the league. “We will try to keep our traditions of playing outstanding cricket in PSL. We have performed well in all previous editions, though we were a bit unlucky a couple of times as foreign players were reluctant earlier, “ he said.

“This time all teams are equally strong so it will be on a given day who plays better. We are defending title so we have to play more responsibly.” The franchise owner added that the PSL enabled Pakistan cricket to highlight new talent as well as promote the country's safety. He added that the reason for India's success was due to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“There's no doubt that PSL opened doors for international cricket in Pakistan. It helped when players like Sir Viv Richards, Shane Watson, and Daren Sammy visited Pakistan, it helped us improve perceptions and people became confident about visiting the country, “ Omar added.

“Today Ahsan Ali made his debut, he also got limelight in PSL. Shadab and Hasan Ali are also PSL products. Why is India ahead today? it’s because IPL gave an opportunity to youngsters. The same is happening with PSL in Pakistan, the league will help Pakistan cricket grow, “ he said.

Meanwhile, Omar revealed that it was difficult to convince Australian star Shane Watson to play in the PSL but Shane's initial visit saw his return in all the editions that followed.

“It took us two days to convince Shane Watson. His presence in Pakistan was very important for us. He left Pakistan with great memories. The way the crowd cheered for him Shane was feeling like a hero. He was so impressed that he immediately expressed the desire to continue with the Gladiators, “ he said.