Torture victim dies

LAHORE : A man expired in a local hospital on Saturday, 47 days after he was badly tortured by a shopkeeper and his accomplices in the Nawab Town area.

The victim identified as Zohaib hailed from Joray Pull, North Cantt. He ran a meat shop at Nawab Town. The accused, Abid, who worked at a general store had nursed grudge against the victim after an exchange of harsh words with him over a minor issue. Though the matter was resolved by the elders, the accused along with at least 35 accomplices armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons caught the victim and subjected him to severe torture on December 2, 2019. The victim was admitted to a local hospital and later discharged. However, his condition went critical on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he expired. Nawab Town police have converted the Section 324 PPC into 302 PPC in the FIR. The family members and relatives of the victim staged a protest demonstration against the killing in the North Cantt area. The protesters placed the body on the road, chanted slogans against the police.