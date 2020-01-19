193 violators of one-way rule released on bail

A judicial magistrate on Saturday released 193 people on bail against a surety of Rs5,000 each.

More than 193 people were arrested in Karachi on Friday as the traffic police began its drive against commuters travelling on the wrong side of roads.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh police, 4,765 motorists were fined a total of Rs1,146,650 on the first day of the crackdown. As many as 163 cases were registered under Section 279 against the drivers.

Most of the arrests were made in the District City of the traffic police with 85 drivers arrested. A total of 41 drivers were arrested in District South, 27 in District East, 13 in District Korangi, 11 in District West, 10 in District Malir and six in District Central six.

The spokesperson said the traffic DIG had initiated the campaign on the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.