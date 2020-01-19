The British Council launched new campaign for IELTS test and study abroad

Karachi: The British Council launched a campaign to students who are considering studying abroad. For filling in an online form with just 500 words, explaining why they deserve the money and where they plan to go study, students could potentially win PKR 600,000* toward their study fees. The only stipulation is that they must be studying abroad and have taken an IELTS test between January 2019 and February 2020. Already inundated with applications, you can see why the competition is only open until 29th February 2020.

Imtiaz Razvi, Country Examinations Manager at the British Council Pakistan said, “British Council creates life-changing opportunities through delivering millions of exams annually as well as through its wide range of other activities and programme work”.

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is the world’s most popular English language test for higher education and when you take your test with British Council we can help your dream come true.

Whether you choose to stay abroad or return to your home country you are invariably better equipped with new skills, cultural understanding, improved confidence and fresh insights.***