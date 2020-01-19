Szabul plans to set up criminology, business law and management departments

The board of faculty of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law has approved the establishment of departments of criminology and business law and management science in the faculty of social sciences, as well as a campus in Islamabad.

According to the Szabul spokesperson, the varsity held its meeting last week which was attended by Dean Faculty of Law Prof Dr Rukhsar Ahmed, Chairman Department of Law Dr Owais Hasan, Co-chairman Department of Law Dr Jawed Aziz Masudi, Additional Registrar Academics Sajjada Shamim Ahmed and other senior teachers and officers. The board also constituted committees to materialise the decisions. The participants of the meeting were of the view that Szabul was the only varsity in Pakistan which offered quality law education, and the vision of the varsity should be expanded to other cities. Dr Masudi said that criminology had achieved worldwide acceptance as a key discipline in the field of pedagogy. It was a scientific study of crime, its causes and methods to curb crime.

The study of criminology, he said, was essential to strengthen the criminal justice system. The meeting resolved to approve the proposal of setting up a criminology department at the Szabul. The meeting also constituted a four-member committee comprising Prof Dr Rukhsar Ahmed, Prof Dr Jawed Masudi, Qamar ul Arfeen, Sajjada Shamim Ahmed and Ghulam Mujtaba to take necessary steps to establish the department.

Another proposal was introduced by Assistant Professor Syed Ali Abbas Abidi, stating there was a serious dearth of institutions with the capacity to teach business law and management sciences in the country. He said there was a need to set up a separate department for business law and management.

The board unanimously resolved to approve the proposal and constituted a committee comprising Syed Ali Abbas Abidi as chairman of the committee, Prof Dr Rukhsar Ahmed, Dr Owais Hasan Shaikh, Sajjada Shamim Ahmed and Prof Dr Aubzar Wajdi to pursue the matter further.

The board approved the resolution to establish Szabul’s campus or research institute in Islamabad. The board constituted a separate committee to look into the mater. The decisions would be submitted to Vice Chancellor Justice (retd) Dr Rana Muhammad Shamim for approval by the Szabul syndicate.