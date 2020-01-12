‘Close coordination between bench, bar crucial to provision of justice’

SIALKOT: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the Lahore High Court has said that close coordination between the bench and the bar could be highly beneficial for provision of justice.

Addressing the members of the District Bar Association at the Allama Iqbal Bar Hall on Friday night, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that it was a great responsibility of the judges and lawyers to effectively play their role for provision of speedy justice to the people. He said that any violation of the discipline by the educated people indicates that education had not benefited them as it was the basic tool to help disciplining people. He said that the verdict of a case relating to the recent clash between the lawyers and the doctors was a routine verdict.

He thanked the DBA office-bearers for inviting him and assured for his full support for the early solution to the problems being faced by the DBA. DBA president Ch Muhammad Raza Toor in his address demanded establishment of Anti-Terrorism Court in Sialkot, shifting of the Consumer Court and the Banking Court in the Sialkot Kutchehry and construction of new chambers for the new lawyers. District and Sessions Judge Ch Muhammad Tariq Javed, the additional district and sessions judges, office-bearers of the DBA and a large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.