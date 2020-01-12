Grand finale of nationwide quiz competition ‘Honehar Pakistan’ held

LAHORE : The grand finale of “Honehar Pakistan,” a nationwide quiz competition organised by the Jang Media Group to revive quiz culture among schoolchildren in particular and to promote education in general was held here on Saturday.

After a nail-biting competition among schoolchildren from different parts of the country, top three winners of “Honehar Pakistan Quiz Competition”, separately in junior and senior categories, were awarded shields and cash prizes in a ceremony held at the Children Library Complex.

Nabiha Jamal of Hamdard Public School, Karachi, earned the title of “Honehar Pakistan” in the junior category while Nisa Fatima of Lahore Maktab Islamic School earned the title of “Honehar Pakistan” in the senior category.

Syed Bakar Hashmi performed duties as the quiz master while the panel of judges of the competition comprised Syed Javed Raza Naqvi, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Quiz Society International, and Imran Zaman of the Jang Media Group. Imdad Khan, social worker, activist and CEO of Iza Developers, was the chief guest, who among others including Fatima Zakir of the Jang Media Group, distributed prizes among the winners and the runners-up.

For both categories of the competition interesting and tough quiz rounds took place in the grand finale testing the knowledge of the participating schoolchildren on a wide range of topics including, but not limited, to Pakistan Movement, literature, geography, history, sports, Pakistan Armed Forces, science and entertainment etc.

The Jang Media Group partnered with Qarshi Jam-e-Shireen to hold the nationwide “Honehar Pakistan Quiz Competition” which besides in Lahore earlier took place in Karachi and Islamabad regions with participation of students from Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sharaqpur, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Kunri etc.

In the grand finale top three winners of all three regions including Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore along with their parents participated and earned applause of the audience for their wit and knowledge. After the grand finale they all were given a standing ovation.

The runners-up of the junior category included Hamza Khalid of The Educators, Bahria Campus Lahore, who bagged second position and Soha Shahzad of The Lynx School, Islamabad, who bagged third position.

The runners-up of the senior category included Syed Wamiq Ali of the Little Folks School, Karachi, second and Mariam Nawaz of American Grammar School, Lahore, third.

Those who earned the title of “Honehar Pakistan” in the two categories were awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each besides shields with an official Honehar mascot and other prizes while the first runners-up Rs 15,000 and prizes and the second runners-up Rs 10,000 and prizes. The cash prizes were sponsored by Imdad Khan along with Pakistan Quiz Society International.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Imdad Khan lauded Jang Media Group’s efforts to promote education through various initiatives, saying such quiz competitions were really healthy activities to inculcate a spirit of enquiry and creativity among students.

Imdad Khan also underscored the importance of physical fitness of schoolchildren and urged them to be job creators instead of aiming to be job seekers in future.

He also highlighted the role of family particularly mothers in build the overall character and personality of children.