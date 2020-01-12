Customs seizes 140kg hashish, arrests three suspects

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-FBR (Customs) and the Regional Office Hyderabad have claimed seizing a huge cache of narcotics smuggled into Sindh.

The spokesman for the customs said on Saturday that staffers were tasked with intensifying efforts to abort any such attempt of narcotics-smuggling within the jurisdiction.

In compliance, the Special Investigation Unit of this directorate cultivated a network of informers specialised in this area and acting upon their advice mounted surveillance on strategic locations in and around Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur regions and highways.

On the receipt of credible information that the drug traffickers would try to take advantage of the transporters’ strike and attempt to smuggle narcotics, the SIU officials and ASO Wings of the Directorate were instructed to remain more vigilant and closely watch the movement of cargo on the national highways.

During checking, a Nissan truck and trailer bearing registration No.TLF-447 mounted with a 40b feet container with no number was intercepted on the Super Highway, Hyderabad. The truck was en route from Lahore to Karachi.

Cursory checking revealed that the container was stuffed with foreign-origin fabric and miscellaneous goods of local origin. At the rear end of the container, tightly wrapped bundles were found, and when they were opened, slabs of hashish were found in them.

The officials seized the vehicle along with the goods and brought it to their office where a thorough examination resulted in the recovery of 115 slabs of high quality hashish weighing 140.2 kilograms with an estimated worth of Rs16.842 million in international market.

The total value of the seized goods along with conveyance was said to be Rs29.339 million. This is the first-ever case of narcotics recorded in the history of the Regional Directorate Hyderabad.

Three persons were arrested and an FIR was lodged. Further investigations are under way. Dir Sadiqullah Khan, director, appreciated the team for the remarkable performance.