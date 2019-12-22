18 prisoners dead in clash at Honduras jail

TEGUCIGALPA: At least 18 inmates died and 16 were injured in overnight clashes between prisoners in Honduras after fighting erupted at a jail in the northern port town of Tela, prison officials said on Saturday.

The National Penitentiary Institute said 17 prisoners had died at the facility and another died in hospital, with local media describing the unrest as gang violence.

It was not clear what sparked the melee at the prison in Tela, about 120 miles (200 kilometres) from Tegucigalpa, the capital of the small Central American country.

Prison officials had originally reported only three deaths, but the toll quickly rose. A statement on Saturday identified 14 of the dead and 15 wounded by name.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, grappling with a recent wave of prison killings, had ordered the army and the police on Tuesday to take full control of the country’s 27 prisons, which are badly overcrowded with some 21,000 inmates.

But as of Friday, the military had yet to take complete control of the Tela detention centre, according to a prison spokesperson, Digna Aguilar.

Hernandez announced the crackdown after the killings on December 14 of five members of feared gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) by a fellow detainee at the high-security prison in La Tolva, 25 miles east of Tegucigalpa.