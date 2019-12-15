Man killed, 10 hurt in fog-related accidents

OKARA: A man died while 10 others sustained injuries in separate fog-related accidents here on Saturday.

A speeding truck collided with a rickshaw due to heavy fog near Gogera. As a result, Muhammad Shahzad died while six others, including Muhammad Bilal, Ghulam Murtaza, Qasib Ali, Ansar and Muhammad Shafiq sustained injuries. In the second accident between a car and a passenger van near 2/1AL village, four passengers were injured.

FINE IMPOSED ON SHOPKEEPERS: The price control magistrates on Saturday conducted 493 raids and imposed Rs 186,700 fine on shopkeepers over 108 violations. Speaking here, DC Usman Ali said that each price magistrate must go to last bounds to make the people sense their presence in the market. The DC said the black marketers, hoarders and the shopkeepers not hanging rate lists on their shops did not deserve any concession from law.

The DC said that he had been reviewing the daily performance of the magistrates.

MAN BOOKED FOR INCEST: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at 18/GD village on Saturday. Bhirawan Bibi, wife of accused Shamshad, had gone to attend her nephew’s marriage and left her 11-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son Ali Hasnain at home along with their accused father. The accused mixed intoxicated substance in tea and gave it to his son, which made him unconscious. Later, the accused allegedly raped his daughter and fled. When Bhirawan Bibi returned home, the girl told her everything. Satghara police have registered a case.