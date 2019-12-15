Umar Ayub accuses PML-N of causing economic crisis

HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy Umar Ayub Khan has accused the previous federal government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of being responsible of the economic meltdown in the country.

He alleged that the PML-N rulers were involved in corruption and money-laundering.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at village Mohri Maliya of Dingi Union Council here on Saturday. Criticising the PML-N leadership, he said that their corrupt practices had led the country to bankruptcy. He claimed that the country was left with merely two weeks foreign reserves when the PTI came into power. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had steered the country out of economic crisis and put it on the track of development.

He said the international monitory organizations have acknowledged the economic policies and efforts of PTI government. The minister said that reforms were introduced and the government managed to control power theft. He said that PTI had ended the energy crisis and the culture of power theft. The federal minister also ordered survey of the gas supply projects in village Mohri Maliya. The federal minister claimed that he had got approved gas, electricity and other mega projects for his constituency and claimed that 85 percent of his constituency would have access to gas supply.

Former provincial minister Yusuf Ayub Khan, Chairman District Development Advisory Committee MPA Arshad Ayub Khan, Malik Arif, Malik Waheed, Masood-ur-Rehman Advocate, Sardar Mumtaz were prominent among those who spoke to the public gathering.