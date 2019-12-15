Maulana Rumi paid tributes

The 39th sitting of ''Gosha-e-Gayan'' was held at Alhamra Art Centre to pay tribute to great poet of his times Maulana Rumi. Noted scholar Dr Tariq Shareefzada highlighted the services and works of the great Sufi poet. He said Maulana Rumi was a 13th century Persian poet, Islamic scholar, theologian and Sufi mystic. Dr Tariq highlighted the early life, poetry, personality and services of Rumi. Lahore Art Council Executive Director Athar Ali said that renowned Persian poet, Faqih and Islamic scholar Maulana Rumi was the proud chapter of Muslim history, and the world had ever been benefiting from his works. Gosha-e-Gayan is a regular feature of Alhamra, in which, LAC pays tribute to great personalities and introduces their accomplishments to the younger generation.