Northern U-16 trounce S Punjab by 8 wickets

LAHORE: Northern U-16 beat Southern Punjab U-16 by eight wickets in PCB-Pepsi U-16 one-day tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Chasing a 110-run target, Northern U-16 achieved victory in the 19th over. Mohammad Saad scored an unbeaten 52 off 59 balls with five fours, while Shamyl Hussain scored 32 off 45 balls.

Earlier, after the match was restricted to 20 overs due to rain, Southern Punjab electing to bat first scored 109 for nine in 20 overs. M Ammar top-scored with 34 off 32 balls and struck two fours.

For Northern U-16, M Ibrahim finished with three for 29. Balochistan U-16 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-16, Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad.

The match between Balochistan U-16 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-16 ended in no result due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Scores in brief:

Northern U-16 v Southern Punjab U-16, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Southern Punjab U-16 109-9, 20 overs (M Ammar 34; M Ibrahim 3-29)

Northern U-16 113-2, 18.5 overs (M Saad 52 not out, Shamyl Hussain 32)

Result: Northern U-16 win by eight wickets

Balochistan U-16 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-16, Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad.

Result: No result due to rain.