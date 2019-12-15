Shadab challenges Wahab to hit him sixes in PSL

LAHORE: Young leggie Shadab Khan is preparing hard to hit sixes to pacer Wahab Riaz in the upcoming fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), starting from February 20 in Pakistan.

In a chit chat with renowned former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on his official Youtube channel, Shadab Khan challenged Wahab to hit him sixes.

“I am preparing myself to hit sixes to Wahab Bhai,” he said. To which Wahab replied: “He has been wishing to hit me a six for the last three years. I hope this time around he accomplishes his desire, “I have asked him many times to direct me where to bowl so that he can hit a six.”

On the other hand, Afridi revealed that he will be captaining Islamabad United in the upcoming edition of the extravaganza. It is yet not confirmed by the management of two-time PSL champions.