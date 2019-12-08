Cop among two die of suffocation in Chitral

CHITRAL: A cop among two died of suffocation due to gas leakage here on Saturday, police said.

They said that Sub-Inspector Rehmatuddin and his relative Nasiruddin were staying in a hotel in New Bazaar. The neighbours informed the police when they did not open their room for a long time. The police broke open the door and found both of them dead due to suffocation of gas heater. Their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Chitral for legal formality. His funeral prayer was offered in the Police Lines Chitral and attended by a large number of police officials including District Police Officer Waseem Riaz Khan.