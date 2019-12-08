close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

Man dies after falling into well

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

HARIPUR: A well digger died after he fell into the well he was digging in a remote village of Beer Union Council, police said on Saturday. According to Beer police, Saifur Rehman, 26, a resident of Mardan, was digging a well for potable water in the under-construction house of Ramzan in Teembar village. When he was climbing with the help of a rope, it broke in the middle of 40 yards deep well and he fell down. The area residents retrieved the injured labourer and shifted him to Trauma Centre for treatment but the doctors pronounced him dead and the cause of death was said to be multiple head and spinal injuries.

