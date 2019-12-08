Three crushed to death by train in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A Karachi-bound freight train crushed to death three persons and injured two others in Azakhel Bala on Saturday, police officials said.

Basmeen, 20, told the police that she and her other family members were going to attend the wedding ceremony of her cousin at the Khayaban City housing colony when they had to disembark from the three-wheeler at a railway crossing as it was closed to traffic.

She said they started walking on the railway track to reach their destination when the fast-moving train blowing a siren hit five of them, killing three and injuring two others.

She added that four women and children managed to dodge the approaching train and survived. The dead included the wife of one Fayyaz, her four-year old daughter Khadija, and her relative Taj Gul. The injured were identified as Bilal, son of Fayyaz, and Haseeb, son of Taj Gul. The dead and the injured were taken to the Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital in Pabbi wherefrom the injured were referred to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. They were said to be out of danger. The family belonged to Umarzai village in Charsadda.