Eight retired professors serving as Pro-VCs of Sindh varsities

KARACHI: Around eight retired professors are working as pro-vice chancellors of six universities in Sindh in violation of the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws and the Supreme Court decision.

According to official documents available with The News, Sindh University’s retired professor Dr. Aslam Parvez Memon, who had retired on October 15, 2018, is serving as the Pro-VC of Sindh University’s Naushero-Feroze campus, Professor Dr. Khawar Jamali of Dow University of Health Science had retired on May 19, 2018 but he is working as the Pro-VC.

Dr. Zaarnaz Wahid and Dr Kartar Dewani had retired on April 7, 2018 and April 9, 2019 respectively but they are still serving as the Pro-VCs in the Dow University of Health Sciences. Professor Dr. Shamsdin Sheikh had retired on January 9, 2017 but he’s still working as Pro-VC of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad.

Dr. Lubna Ansari, whose contract had expired on November 28, 2017 is still serving as the Pro-VC of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, Professor Dr. Roshan Din Rashidi had retired on August 2, 2017 but he is still continuing as the Pro-VC of Dawood Engineering University, Karachi, Professor Dr. Muneer Ahmed Junejo had retired on November 13, 2015 but he is still working as Pro-VC of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

According to the ‘The Sindh Universities Laws (amendment) Act 2013, Section 13 (appointment of Pro-Vice Chancellor) “the Pro-VC shall be an eminent academic and a distinguished medical professional appointed by the chief minister from amongst the university professors for the main campus or of the additional campus.”

On the other hand, the Supreme Court in its order in original petition of 89/2011, 175/2011 and Civil Review petition no. 193/2013 had declared that no retired officer of any department could be rehired in the same or other department and no extension would be given to retired officers.

In pursuance of said order of apex court, some 2,000 officials of different government departments serving after retirement and some 69 officials, from professors to low-grade officials, were sent back home by cancelling their rehiring contracts.

In spite of clear rules and SC decision, the said professors are still serving.

Secretary Universities and Boards Riazuddin told The News that all the appointments of Pro-VCs had been made prior to his posting that’s why he was unable to remove them.

Avoiding the question of their postings in contradiction with the Supreme Court order, Riazuddin said he was helpless in case of political appointments.

Rasheed Channa, Sindh Chief Minister’s spokesman, told The News that the chief minister always took decisions as per law and any decision taken contrary to the rules and regulations would be examined accordingly.

Legal expert Shahid Soomro Advocate termed the continuation of services of the said pro-VCS illegal and in violation of Supreme Court orders.

He argued that after the SC decision if no retired official could be rehired then how retired officers could continue in their offices.