close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

Memorial cricket tourney begins in Bahawalpur

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Fourth Syed M Afzal Hussain Bukhari Memorial Cricket Tournament along with second M Asif Ansari Memorial Cricket Tournament got under way here at the Dring Stadium.

Late Afzal Bukhari, it may be recalled, was a leading cricket organiser of Pakistan who had served as Executive Council member of Pakistan Cricket Board and general secretary of Bahawalpur Divisional Cricket Association (BDCA). He was also a former captain of Bahawalpur Divisional Cricket Association. The second memorial cricket tournament is in the memory of former captain of Bahawalpur Divisional Cricket Association M Asif Ansari. The joint tournament was inaugurated by Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Maqsood Ahmad in the presence of a big gathering of former cricketers of BDCA.

In all a total 16 Clubs of Bahawalpur district are participating in this 30 overs knockout basis cricket matches. The final of the tournament will be played on Dec 20. Ch M Aslam, organising secretary of tournament, and Chairman Organising committee Sanwar Khan told that this year the names of two former cricket organisers Syed Hassan Ahmad and M Rauf of Samasatta have been inducted in this memorial tournament to pay tributes to their services of the two deceased.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports