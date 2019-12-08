Memorial cricket tourney begins in Bahawalpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Fourth Syed M Afzal Hussain Bukhari Memorial Cricket Tournament along with second M Asif Ansari Memorial Cricket Tournament got under way here at the Dring Stadium.
Late Afzal Bukhari, it may be recalled, was a leading cricket organiser of Pakistan who had served as Executive Council member of Pakistan Cricket Board and general secretary of Bahawalpur Divisional Cricket Association (BDCA). He was also a former captain of Bahawalpur Divisional Cricket Association. The second memorial cricket tournament is in the memory of former captain of Bahawalpur Divisional Cricket Association M Asif Ansari. The joint tournament was inaugurated by Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Maqsood Ahmad in the presence of a big gathering of former cricketers of BDCA.
In all a total 16 Clubs of Bahawalpur district are participating in this 30 overs knockout basis cricket matches. The final of the tournament will be played on Dec 20. Ch M Aslam, organising secretary of tournament, and Chairman Organising committee Sanwar Khan told that this year the names of two former cricket organisers Syed Hassan Ahmad and M Rauf of Samasatta have been inducted in this memorial tournament to pay tributes to their services of the two deceased.
