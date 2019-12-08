close
December 8, 2019
December 8, 2019

Costly gas

Newspost

 
December 8, 2019

Just like I had predicted, the contract of RLNG from Qatar is too stringent and expensive for Pakistan. The only way Pakistan can keep up with the requirements of the contract is to put the burden of high RLNG price on domestic users because industrial users are not crazy enough to buy such costly LNG. To make matters worse, the PTI government is trying to sell the power plants that use up most of the RLNG cost effectively. But to do so they are willing to end the RLNG firm supply contracts with the power plants, creating more issues in the entire RLNG supply chain.

It is strange that among so many entities waiting on the privatization list, the government is fast tracking the entities that use up RLNG. The government should not even consider privatizing the power plants that use RLNG until a solution to the RLNG supply is found. The government should also try to renegotiate the RLNG contract with Qatar, using every means possible as this contract is a burden on the people of Pakistan.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

